Why Should You Add China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) To Your Portfolio?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.58M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.06% during that session. The PLIN stock price is -40.71% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 55.71% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Sporting 6.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares have moved 46.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) have changed 30.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 59.69% over the past 6 months.

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.58% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.