Why Should The Boeing Company (BA) Be In Your Portfolio?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 5.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.98B, closed the recent trade at $245.17 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The BA stock price is -13.62% off its 52-week high price of $278.57 and 42.25% above the 52-week low of $141.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Boeing Company (BA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the BA stock price touched $245.17 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved 14.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed 10.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $265.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $314.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.42% from the levels at last check today.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.11%, compared to 25.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.40% and 107.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.23 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 89.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.33%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.25% with a share float percentage of 55.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 46.14 million shares worth more than $11.75 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Newport Trust Co held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.81 billion and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 16.43 million shares of worth $4.19 billion while later fund manager owns 11.23 million shares of worth $2.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.