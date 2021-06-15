Why Should Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Be In Your Portfolio?

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.40M, closed the last trade at $5.83 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The SLGG stock price is -92.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 72.04% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the SLGG stock price touched $5.83 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Super League Gaming Inc. shares have moved 106.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have changed 45.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.1% from current levels.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super League Gaming Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 130.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.06%, compared to 31.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.80% and 46.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 200.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $324k and $690k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 285.80% for the current quarter and 182.60% for the next.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.96% with a share float percentage of 25.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super League Gaming Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $6.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.55 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $1.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.