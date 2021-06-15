Why Acquire Shares Of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.61B, closed the last trade at $29.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The DDD stock price is -92.5% off its 52-week high price of $56.50 and 84.33% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the DDD stock price touched $29.35 or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corporation shares have moved 180.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have changed 45.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.49% from current levels.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3D Systems Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 184.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 436.36%, compared to 50.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.50% and 266.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.28 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $143.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $117.93 million and $113.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.50% for the current quarter and 26.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.12% with a share float percentage of 71.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3D Systems Corporation having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.47 million shares worth more than $561.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.28 million and represent 10.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.61% shares in the company for having 8.27 million shares of worth $226.91 million while later fund manager owns 5.0 million shares of worth $177.7 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.00% of company’s outstanding stock.