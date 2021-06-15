When ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Will Be A Good Investment?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.85M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 11.23% during that session. The CNET stock price is -197.6% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 55.77% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Sporting 11.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CNET stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares have moved 54.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed 37.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -200.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.48% from current levels.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.57% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -228.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.03% with a share float percentage of 1.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 94057.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.