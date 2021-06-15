When Will Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Be Worth Investing In?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has seen 7.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.73M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The METX stock price is -1175.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 6.0% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.33 million shares.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the METX stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares have moved -50.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -23.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.87% over the past 6 months.

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.67% with a share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 43880.0 shares of worth $75034.0 while later fund manager owns 24844.0 shares of worth $59874.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.