When Does Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Become A Good Investment?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96B, closed the last trade at $68.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The DQ stock price is -89.82% off its 52-week high price of $130.33 and 84.02% above the 52-week low of $10.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.54.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the DQ stock price touched $68.66 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 19.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.14 while the price target rests at a high of $178.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.75% from current levels.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 408.72%, compared to 26.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8,366.70% and 563.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 110.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $389.15 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133.52 million and $125.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 191.50% for the current quarter and 194.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.40% over the past 5 years.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.95% with a share float percentage of 69.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daqo New Energy Corp. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.15 million shares worth more than $615.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.86 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 3.09 million shares of worth $233.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $131.26 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.