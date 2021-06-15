What Is So Great About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 19.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -6.69% during that session. The IVR stock price is -37.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 36.91% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Sporting -6.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the IVR stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have moved 27.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have changed 23.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.06, which means that the shares’ value could drop -31.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 18.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.42% from the levels at last check today.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 103.74%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 105.00% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $30.17 million and $27.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.00% for the current quarter and 35.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -576.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.70%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 8.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.65% with a share float percentage of 50.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42.56 million shares worth more than $170.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.39 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 15.38 million shares of worth $61.66 million while later fund manager owns 6.42 million shares of worth $25.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.