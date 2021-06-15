Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Lower

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 3.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.36M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The TYME stock price is -248.95% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 40.56% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Sporting -4.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TYME stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares have moved 17.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have changed 25.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -459.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -459.44% from current levels.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.05% with a share float percentage of 14.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyme Technologies Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $5.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.19 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $3.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $1.72 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.