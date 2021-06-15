Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Lower

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has seen 4.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.66B, closed the recent trade at $15.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The TME stock price is -105.41% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 23.31% above the 52-week low of $12.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting -1.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TME stock price touched $15.70 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -16.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed 9.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.60 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -129.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.01% from the levels at last check today.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.70% for the current quarter and 19.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 3.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.82%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.51% with a share float percentage of 73.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 46.03 million shares worth more than $943.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.68 million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 6.16 million shares of worth $163.74 million while later fund manager owns 6.05 million shares of worth $161.04 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.