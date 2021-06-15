Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Upper

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) has seen 4.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.31M, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 5.54% during that session. The EEIQ stock price is -560.41% off its 52-week high price of $35.20 and 32.83% above the 52-week low of $3.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Sporting 5.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the EEIQ stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 15.26%. Year-to-date, Elite Education Group International Limited shares have moved 33.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) have changed 8.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 27100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elite Education Group International Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 45475.0 shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4375.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54687.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.