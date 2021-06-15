Wall Street Was Disappointed By CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s 7.83% Stock Price Incline

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.66M, closed the last trade at $5.37 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The CNEY stock price is -63.87% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 25.14% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.93K shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CNEY stock price touched $5.37 or saw a rise of 32.62%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved -6.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed 27.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 11860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 23598.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Captrust Financial Advisors, with the holding of over 1001.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4904.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.