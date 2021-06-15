Wall Street Was Disappointed By 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII)’s -3.97% Stock Price Decline

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.33M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.97% during that session. The XXII stock price is -31.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 88.04% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) trade information

Sporting -3.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the XXII stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group Inc. shares have moved 109.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) have changed 18.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.17% from current levels.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 22nd Century Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 113.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.60% over the past 5 years.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.92% with a share float percentage of 29.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 22nd Century Group Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.3 million shares worth more than $43.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.3 million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.73% shares in the company for having 13.3 million shares of worth $43.77 million while later fund manager owns 3.91 million shares of worth $12.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.