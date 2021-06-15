Vroom Inc. (VRM) Falls -9.88%, Causing Bears To Lose

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has seen 3.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96B, closed the recent trade at $40.72 per share which meant it lost -$4.47 on the day or -9.88% during that session. The VRM stock price is -85.39% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 33.79% above the 52-week low of $26.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Sporting -9.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the VRM stock price touched $40.72 or saw a rise of 11.25%. Year-to-date, Vroom Inc. shares have moved 10.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have changed 25.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.33% from the levels at last check today.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vroom Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.26%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.00% and -48.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $634.56 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $686.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.97% with a share float percentage of 91.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vroom Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 19.74 million shares worth more than $769.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 14.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.3 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 5.75 million shares of worth $224.09 million while later fund manager owns 5.06 million shares of worth $223.97 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.71% of company’s outstanding stock.