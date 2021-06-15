The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.45B, closed the recent trade at $55.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The KO stock price is -2.06% off its 52-week high price of $56.48 and 21.38% above the 52-week low of $43.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the KO stock price touched $55.34 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, The Coca-Cola Company shares have moved 1.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have changed 1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.23% from the levels at last check today.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Coca-Cola Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.31%, compared to 26.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.00% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.25 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.17 billion and $8.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.90% for the current quarter and 12.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.05%.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.68 at a share yield of 3.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.23%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.81% with a share float percentage of 69.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 3,151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares worth more than $21.08 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 339.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.9 billion and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 109.04 million shares of worth $5.75 billion while later fund manager owns 79.42 million shares of worth $4.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.