Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Estimation And Forecast

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $854.58M, closed the last trade at $19.86 per share which meant it lost -$2.85 on the day or -12.55% during that session. The TGLS stock price is -20.9% off its 52-week high price of $24.01 and 78.8% above the 52-week low of $4.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 510.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

Sporting -12.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Tecnoglass Inc. shares have moved 187.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have changed 24.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.47% from current levels.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tecnoglass Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 231.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.84%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.00% and 10.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.22 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -5.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.94%.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.40% with a share float percentage of 49.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tecnoglass Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Century Companies, Inc. with over 2.74 million shares worth more than $32.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, American Century Companies, Inc. held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.03 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 2.24 million shares of worth $26.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $6.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.