Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.24B, closed the recent trade at $21.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The TECK stock price is -21.57% off its 52-week high price of $26.72 and 56.51% above the 52-week low of $9.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.09.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TECK stock price touched $21.98 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, Teck Resources Limited shares have moved 27.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have changed -5.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.42 while the price target rests at a high of $30.71. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.55% from the levels at last check today.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teck Resources Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 202.56%, compared to 24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.80% and 3.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.28 billion and $2.22 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 3.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -49.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.25%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.77%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.12% with a share float percentage of 65.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teck Resources Limited having a total of 476 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 21.37 million shares worth more than $409.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.17 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 8.43 million shares of worth $161.65 million while later fund manager owns 6.29 million shares of worth $115.01 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.