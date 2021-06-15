Sunworks Inc. (SUNW): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.06M, closed the last trade at $10.11 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -190.5% off its 52-week high price of $29.37 and 94.96% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the SUNW stock price touched $10.11 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Sunworks Inc. shares have moved 97.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed 32.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 20.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.87% from current levels.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 130.30% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 230.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.67 million and $7.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 244.40% for the current quarter and 494.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 50.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.35% with a share float percentage of 32.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunworks Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.51 million shares worth more than $66.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 16.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.51 million and represent 2.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.97% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $33.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $13.37 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.42% of company’s outstanding stock.