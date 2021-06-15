Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 6.67%

Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM) has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18B, closed the last trade at $35.48 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The STEM stock price is -45.12% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 72.94% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the STEM stock price touched $35.48 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Stem Inc. shares have moved 73.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM) have changed 116.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.45% from current levels.

Stem Inc. (STEM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 110.94% over the past 6 months.

STEM Dividends

Stem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.77% with a share float percentage of 26.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stem Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company.