Small Cap Stock Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.43M, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The TIRX stock price is -1394.53% off its 52-week high price of $103.87 and -0.86% below the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Sporting -2.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TIRX stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 13.88%. Year-to-date, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares have moved -72.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) have changed -29.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 8773.0 shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3710.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.