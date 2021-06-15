Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) has seen 7.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.71M, closed the last trade at $8.55 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 14.92% during that session. The WAFU stock price is -145.61% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 70.53% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Sporting 14.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the WAFU stock price touched $8.55 or saw a rise of 31.6%. Year-to-date, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares have moved 117.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) have changed 48.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 105.04% over the past 6 months.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.06% with a share float percentage of 3.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wah Fu Education Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 38284.0 shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7572.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94650.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.