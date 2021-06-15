Shares Of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Gain 53.96% In A Month

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $267.61M, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The CRBP stock price is -357.01% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 57.48% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CRBP stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved 71.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have changed 53.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.10, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.60 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.23% from current levels.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.20%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.90% and 73.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $870k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $940k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $286k and $1.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 204.20% for the current quarter and -23.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.20% over the past 5 years.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.89% with a share float percentage of 47.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $11.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 4.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.18 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.82% shares in the company for having 6.02 million shares of worth $11.86 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $5.07 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.