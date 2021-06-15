Shares In Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) 240.82% Up, YTD

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 3.41 and has seen 26.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.32M, closed the last trade at $5.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -19.71% during that session. The RCON stock price is -249.3% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 85.03% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting -19.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the RCON stock price touched $5.01 or saw a rise of 71.37%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd. shares have moved 240.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -60.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -43.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -99.6% from current levels.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 263.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.60% over the past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.76% with a share float percentage of 3.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 49021.0 shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 25644.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 16084.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 4894.0 shares of worth $41990.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.