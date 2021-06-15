Root Inc. (ROOT) Gain 0.17%, Marking Win By Bears

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05B, closed the last trade at $12.01 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The ROOT stock price is -145.46% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 31.81% above the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Root Inc. (ROOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the ROOT stock price touched $12.01 or saw a rise of 18.3%. Year-to-date, Root Inc. shares have moved -23.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have changed 33.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -149.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.23% from current levels.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Root Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.00%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.58 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $227.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.50%.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.33% with a share float percentage of 86.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Root Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares worth more than $117.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 9.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.87 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $9.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $7.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.