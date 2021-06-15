Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. Shares Are Down -82.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.82M, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The PTIX stock price is -137.29% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 64.41% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 million shares.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the PTIX stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 29.59%. Year-to-date, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 180.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) have changed 26.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.40% over the past 5 years.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.17% with a share float percentage of 15.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.