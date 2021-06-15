Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Expected To Fall -180.0% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.93M, closed the last trade at $2.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -9.97% during that session. The PEI stock price is -23.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 87.5% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Sporting -9.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the PEI stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 19.31%. Year-to-date, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved 180.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have changed 66.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -180.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 64.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.29% from current levels.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 182.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4,900.00%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -615.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.15% with a share float percentage of 16.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.91 million shares worth more than $1.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. held 2.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $1.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $2.39 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.