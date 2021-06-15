Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 8.52% Rise

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 5.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.29M, closed the last trade at $3.31 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The OXBR stock price is -190.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.62 and 74.32% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 753.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Sporting 8.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the OXBR stock price touched $3.31 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares have moved 77.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) have changed 67.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 37010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -156.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.8% from current levels.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 97.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.00% over the past 5 years.

OXBR Dividends

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.38% with a share float percentage of 5.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70296.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 65279.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 70296.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 22701.0 shares of worth $69692.0 as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.