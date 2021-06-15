Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.07M, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The ONCT stock price is -92.35% off its 52-week high price of $10.56 and 72.86% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the ONCT stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 3.51%. Year-to-date, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 12.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have changed 10.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -282.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.59%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $623k and $620k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 75.00% for the current quarter and 98.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 74.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.57% with a share float percentage of 29.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.76 million shares worth more than $14.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.95 million and represent 2.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $8.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $4.08 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.