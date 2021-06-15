Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM): What Are The Positives?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 16.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the last trade at $8.01 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.22% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -123.35% off its 52-week high price of $17.89 and 83.65% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 3.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the NNDM stock price touched $8.01 or saw a rise of 4.87%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved -11.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 44.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.84% from current levels.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.10%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.29% with a share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $111.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 6.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.42 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $61.77 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 million shares of worth $39.52 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.