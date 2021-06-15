Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 10.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.38% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -57.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 92.1% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.27 million shares.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting -6.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the MNMD stock price touched $3.67 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved 20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 22.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.13 while the price target rests at a high of $4.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.53% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.77% over the past 6 months.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are tru Independence LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, tru Independence LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with the holding of over 72500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.