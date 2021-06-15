Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): Why Is The Stock Strong? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): Why Is The St...

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 10.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.38% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -57.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 92.1% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.27 million shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting -6.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the MNMD stock price touched $3.67 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved 20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 22.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.13 while the price target rests at a high of $4.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.53% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.77% over the past 6 months.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are tru Independence LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, tru Independence LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with the holding of over 72500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam