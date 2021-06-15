Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has seen 44.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $711.98M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 26.55% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -72.32% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 83.93% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.40 million shares.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting 26.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the LKCO stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved 229.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed 91.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 322.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.20% over the past 5 years.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.09% with a share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 3.65 million shares worth more than $4.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sicart Associates LLC held 1.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.