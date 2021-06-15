Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Estimation And Forecast

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.39M, closed the last trade at $6.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -153.02% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 70.54% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Sporting -3.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the LIZI stock price touched $6.62 or saw a rise of 21.0%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved 70.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed 56.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 90.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.74 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $51.77 million and $55.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.20% for the current quarter and 55.10% for the next.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.01% with a share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atom Investors LP with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $6.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Atom Investors LP held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 13877.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.