LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Has Risen 0.55%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.10M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The LAIX stock price is -536.61% off its 52-week high price of $11.65 and 25.68% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 977.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the LAIX stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 12.02%. Year-to-date, LAIX Inc. shares have moved 20.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) have changed 28.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.28 while the price target rests at a high of $8.28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -352.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -352.46% from current levels.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LAIX Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.31%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.80% and -131.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.50%.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.18% with a share float percentage of 25.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LAIX Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 3.7 million shares worth more than $9.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 12.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with the holding of over 2.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.78 million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.