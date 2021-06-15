Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has a beta value of -2.52 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.57M, closed the last trade at $25.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The KOSS stock price is -404.15% off its 52-week high price of $127.45 and 95.45% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the KOSS stock price touched $25.28 or saw a rise of 20.13%. Year-to-date, Koss Corporation shares have moved 634.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) have changed 38.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 911.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.30% over the past 5 years.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.50% with a share float percentage of 24.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Koss Corporation having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $3.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $2.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $7.37 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.