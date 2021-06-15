JD.com Inc. (JD) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.70B, closed the recent trade at $71.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The JD stock price is -51.75% off its 52-week high price of $108.29 and 20.4% above the 52-week low of $56.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com Inc. (JD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 36 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the JD stock price touched $71.36 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc. shares have moved -18.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have changed 6.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.56%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.50% and -7.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.03 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $28.26 billion and $26.79 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.10% for the current quarter and 28.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 287.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.96%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 45.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc. having a total of 1,207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares worth more than $4.36 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 45.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.83 billion and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 11.52 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 11.44 million shares of worth $1.01 billion as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.