Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Forecast To Gain 8.44% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has seen 19.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.44M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 9.57% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -45.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 78.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting 9.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the ITRM stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved 108.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed 112.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.91% from current levels.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 148.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.10%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.50% and 90.00% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.58% with a share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Canaan Partners X LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.