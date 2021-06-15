Investors In UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Will Start Making Money Again

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has seen 9.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the last trade at $28.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -34.85% off its 52-week high price of $38.50 and 86.83% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TIGR stock price touched $28.55 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved 259.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 94.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.63 while the price target rests at a high of $38.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.24% from current levels.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 420.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.61% with a share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $27.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC held 1.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.81 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 64278.0 shares of worth $1.37 million while later fund manager owns 49632.0 shares of worth $0.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.