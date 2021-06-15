Investors In Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Will Start Making Money Again

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 142.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The SENS stock price is -40.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 91.16% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Sporting -1.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the SENS stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 354.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) have changed 131.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -69.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.80 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.8% from current levels.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 847.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.90%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 179.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.89 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.10%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.79% with a share float percentage of 16.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 14.48 million shares worth more than $12.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 3.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 11.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.99 million and represent 2.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 4.54 million shares of worth $3.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.93 million shares of worth $7.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.