Investor Trust Slackened After Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Shares Gained By $0.37

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has seen 9.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.57M, closed the last trade at $20.95 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.80% during that session. The UONE stock price is -158.52% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 92.65% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 million shares.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Sporting 1.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the UONE stock price touched $20.95 or saw a rise of 13.29%. Year-to-date, Urban One Inc. shares have moved 397.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 308.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -249.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 71.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.36% from current levels.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 306.80% over the past 6 months.

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.38% with a share float percentage of 18.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 49964.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with the holding of over 41550.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 40071.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 31824.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.