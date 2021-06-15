Investor Confidence Shakens After X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Share Prices Gain $1.3

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $431.71M, closed the recent trade at $9.52 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 15.77% during that session. The XYF stock price is 10.82% off its 52-week high price of $8.49 and 85.08% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that X Financial (XYF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Sporting 15.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the XYF stock price touched $9.52 or saw a rise of 18.49%. Year-to-date, X Financial shares have moved 311.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have changed 106.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.10, which means that the shares’ value could drop -86.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.10 while the price target rests at a high of $5.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 46.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.43% from the levels at last check today.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 242.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.00%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -268.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.31%.

XYF Dividends

X Financial is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 2.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X Financial having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $1.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWH Capital, L.P., with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 million and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.