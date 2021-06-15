Investor Confidence Shakens After SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Share Prices Loss -$0.19

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.50M, closed the last trade at $19.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -58.71% off its 52-week high price of $31.44 and 87.73% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.70 million shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the LEDS stock price touched $19.81 or saw a rise of 26.19%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 453.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 216.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.44% from current levels.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 543.18% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 86.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.67% with a share float percentage of 12.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $1.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 19797.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90274.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.