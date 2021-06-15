Investor Confidence Dwindles After Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Shares Drop By About -2.15

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has seen 34.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $9.26 per share which meant it lost -$2.15 on the day or -18.84% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -243.41% off its 52-week high price of $31.80 and 27.75% above the 52-week low of $6.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting -18.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the RIDE stock price touched $9.26 or saw a rise of 41.39%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -53.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 32.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -115.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 89.2% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.92%, compared to 42.40% for the industry.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.04% with a share float percentage of 38.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $209.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.1 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $38.06 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $55.92 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.