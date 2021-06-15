Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -0.44 and has seen 16.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.50% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -82.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 73.6% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Sporting -3.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the IDEX stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics Inc. shares have moved 52.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed 27.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -131.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -131.02% from current levels.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ideanomics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.37%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 382.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.69 million and $10.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 560.70% for the current quarter and 206.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.40% over the past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.11% with a share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 5.86 million shares worth more than $17.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 4.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.04 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Core AlphaDEX and First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $1.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.15 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.