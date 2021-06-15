iBio Inc. (IBIO) Is A Buy According To Analysts

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) has a beta value of -6.22 and has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.76M, closed the last trade at $1.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -368.55% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 35.22% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Sporting -2.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the IBIO stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, iBio Inc. shares have moved 51.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) have changed 6.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.68% from current levels.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iBio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.77%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.00% over the past 5 years.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.57% with a share float percentage of 20.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iBio Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.43 million shares worth more than $23.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.27 million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 6.18 million shares of worth $9.52 million while later fund manager owns 5.04 million shares of worth $7.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.