Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Drops -0.24%, Marking Lose By Bears

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 4.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.66B, closed the recent trade at $14.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -17.92% off its 52-week high price of $16.91 and 44.14% above the 52-week low of $8.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the HBAN stock price touched $14.34 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have moved 13.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have changed -7.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.6% from the levels at last check today.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.49%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.50% and -3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.24 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 4.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.63%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.95% with a share float percentage of 58.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 978 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 112.96 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 87.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 28.74 million shares of worth $451.78 million while later fund manager owns 22.84 million shares of worth $359.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.