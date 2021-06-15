How Will SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.59B, closed the recent trade at $24.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -134.01% off its 52-week high price of $57.52 and 81.57% above the 52-week low of $4.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting -5.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the SPWR stock price touched $24.58 or saw a rise of 10.23%. Year-to-date, SunPower Corporation shares have moved 1.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed 24.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.18% from the levels at last check today.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunPower Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 671.43%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 130.00% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $327.48 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $402.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $352.91 million and $274.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.20% for the current quarter and 46.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.50% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.35% with a share float percentage of 76.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $278.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.1 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $168.51 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $76.66 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.