How Will MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) Perform In Months To Come?

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.41M, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The MOSY stock price is -55.35% off its 52-week high price of $10.75 and 80.92% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the MOSY stock price touched $6.92 or saw a rise of 18.11%. Year-to-date, MoSys Inc. shares have moved 183.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have changed 139.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -189.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.02% from current levels.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 319.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.60% for the current quarter and -31.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.69% with a share float percentage of 23.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoSys Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 96563.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Acadian Asset Management held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 83651.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 10086.0 shares of worth $24609.0 while later fund manager owns 813.0 shares of worth $4073.0 as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.