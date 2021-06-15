How Will Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Perform In Months To Come?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The DXF stock price is -76.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 66.86% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the DXF stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved 27.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) have changed 5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.84 while the price target rests at a high of $24.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1369.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1369.82% from the levels at last check today.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 18.18% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.70% over the past 5 years.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 1.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 92100.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.