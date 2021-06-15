How Will ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Perform In Months To Come?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has seen 178.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.46B, closed the last trade at $11.27 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 12.70% during that session. The WISH stock price is -191.48% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 33.27% above the 52-week low of $7.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 152.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Sporting 12.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the WISH stock price touched $11.27 or saw a rise of 24.87%. Year-to-date, ContextLogic Inc. shares have moved -38.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have changed 38.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.48% from current levels.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ContextLogic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $723.02 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $763.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -447.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 76.60%.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.58% with a share float percentage of 101.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 103.77 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 20.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 63.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 3.94 million shares of worth $62.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $31.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.