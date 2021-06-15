How Is The Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.28M, closed the recent trade at $7.90 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 9.97% during that session. The TYHT stock price is -145.57% off its 52-week high price of $19.40 and 73.42% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.98K shares.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

Sporting 9.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the TYHT stock price touched $7.90 or saw a fall of -3.95%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc. shares have moved 135.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) have changed -53.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 96040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 127.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years.

TYHT Dividends

Shineco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.63% with a share float percentage of 7.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 16959.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69362.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 4633.0 shares of worth $18948.0 while later fund manager owns 551.0 shares of worth $2253.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.